Firefighters all over the Bay Area were preparing for the possibility of wildfires, as much of region was under a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Monday.
Amid the preparations Sunday afternoon, a Cal Fire CZU station had a heartwarming moment when firefighters reunited a lost dog with her owners.
The dog was dropped off at Station 59 in Pescadero on Sunday, Cal Fire CZU reported on Twitter.
Firefighters posted doting pictures of the lost dog on Twitter, asking for the public’s help in locating the dog’s owners.
Then they took the dog to a vet, who found she was chipped and was able to contact her family to pick her up, firefighters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.