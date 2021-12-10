Scott Wilson

A Burlingame man who allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in 2018 for taking too long to move at a Foster City car wash was sentenced to 60 days in county jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Scott Holland Wilson, 51, was driving a Mercedes Benz in line behind another customer at the Touchless Car Wash at 390 Foster City Blvd. Aug. 18, 2018, when he got upset the elderly man driving in front of him was not moving fast enough, prosecutors said. Wilson became further enraged and started yelling at the driver because he got out of his car to tip an employee. Wilson got out of his car and punched the man with a closed fist, knocking him off balance and knocking off his glasses, prosecutors said. Wilson also slapped the man’s phone out of his hand when he tried to call the police. Video surveillance captured the attack.

In court Thursday, the driver stated he developed permanent hearing problems and had difficulty doing everyday tasks due to the attack. Wilson apologized to the victim in court, prosecutors said.

Wilson was convicted of felony battery causing bodily injury, but the judge reduced it to a misdemeanor, prosecutors said. The judge noted Wilson did not have a record, seemed out of character and did not think it fit the moral construct of a felony, according to prosecutors. Wilson received 60 days in county jail, one year of supervised probation and 32 hours of anger management.

