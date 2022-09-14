Juneteenth will be a parking meter holiday in Burlingame, it was decided during a Sept. 6 City Council meeting.
As of now, the municipal code in Burlingame states that parking meters are enforced every day except for Sundays and specified holidays. The holidays spelled out in the current code are all federal holidays. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.