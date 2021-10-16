The Bank of America at 400 El Camino Real in Burlingame has been closed as part of a consolidation effort of resources and staffing spurred by the pandemic, according to bank officials.
Other Bank of America locations have been affected as well. The bank should reopen next week, but a bank is within 1 1/2 miles south in San Mateo and 3 miles north in Millbrae, officials said.
Customers can go to bankofamerica.com/locator for current bank hours of operation and nearest open financial centers.
