A three-alarm brush fire in San Bruno Mountain State and County Park burned 7 acres on Friday, fire officials said.
The blaze, reported about 10 a.m., didn’t threaten any structures and no injuries were reported, according to the North County Fire Authority.
The first arriving fire company found approximately half an acre of fire in heavy brush burning at a slow rate of spread. Fire companies with assistance from additional firefighters, hand crews and a helicopter were able to contain the fire to 6.1 acres, according to the North County Fire Authority.
Fire companies were set to remain on scene throughout the night and into the next day checking for hot spots and completing overhaul operations. This fire was not within the jurisdiction of North County Fire Authority. The incident was on county and state responsibility land so the fire is under investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.