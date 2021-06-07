A body was found near San Francisco International Airport Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said late Saturday afternoon that investigators were alerted about the body in the roadway that approaches the airport’s departure gates terminal at approximately 1:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for San Francisco International Airport has confirmed that a body was discovered Saturday.
