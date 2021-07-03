As the Belmont Twin Pines Art Center prepares to reopen July 1 following the pandemic, it will host a monthlong art exhibit and sale featuring the ArtQuest group to celebrate.
Judy King, who helps run Twin Pines Art Center in the Manor House, said this is the art center’s first show since it closed due to the pandemic in March 2020.
“It’s just been sad. That’s the biggest worry that there is this beautiful building always full of art that is doing nothing,” King said.
Manor House features resident artist studios and monthly rotating exhibitions inside. The house was built by George Center in 1908 and now has art exhibits and small parties on the main floor, while the second floor houses the artist studios. In addition to adding new art exhibits, Manor House is rebooking shows that were previously scheduled last year and is hosting the show to kick off the opening.
“My theory is that if you are proud enough of your work to show it to the public, we will let you do that,” King said.
ArtQuest was formed in 2017 and features local artists Kathy Wilson, Linda Roth, Carole Fulmer, Zdenka Bleile and Kaye Bonney. Wilson, Roth, Fulmer and Bleile will have their work featured in the July exhibit. Wilson is an oil painter and mixed-media artist who combines unexpected things to try and surprise and engage viewers to engage personal meaning. She uses materials she finds from walking that are overlooked. Wilson began making art in the Los Angeles area before moving to the Bay Area to attend Stanford University.
“We were all creating art, but it’s really hard to find a way to get it out in the world, so we started working together,” Wilson said.
Fulmer was born in New York and took up painting as a hobby while a child after being encouraged by a neighbor. She works to achieve an ephemeral or atmospheric mood to give the viewer an impression to interpret.
“I am a painter who paints by implication and leaving the viewer with an impression like mystery and nuance, not always, but I try for that approach,” Fulmer said.
Roth will show work in oils, pastels and watercolors that show off nature in California. Bleile uses oil and cold wax to show abstract realism and abstract works.
ArtQuest first began showing available art at the San Carlos Adult Community Center and has exhibited its member’s art throughout the Peninsula since. ArtQuest has displayed at Manor House before, but not recently due to COVID-19. It has made do with virtual galleries during the pandemic.
ArtQuest members often show their work together during galleries, and Fulmer and Wilson highlighted the current exhibit’s flow and organization that highlight the pieces without conflicting style and colors. The art will feature primarily new work with some previous art. Both are excited to see their work at Manor House and feel rewarded to see it displayed for the public.
“It’s fun to hear people talking about your art. Sometimes you are just hanging out at an exhibit, and you will hear two people standing and saying, isn’t that interesting. Do you see this? Do you see?” Wilson said.
They are excited to show their work with all of the people they worked with over the last few years. The like-minded group enjoys supporting each other artistically and is happy for each other’s success. Both Wilson and Fulmer said while they are introverts, the connections with people and artists are genuine and essential.
“We are genuinely thrilled for each other when somebody sells something. It’s a big win for all of us,” Wilson said.
The July exhibit will be all month, with hours from Wednesday to Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at 10 Twin Pines Lane in Belmont. A meet the artists day will be Sunday from July 11 from 1-4 p.m.
