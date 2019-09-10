After announcing his intent to leave the Belmont City Council before his term was up, Doug Kim tendered his resignation effective Sept. 9, 2019, leaving the council to determine how to replace him.
It appears the council has two options, either appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of the seat of hold a special election. Though a term of office is typically four years, Kim was serving a five-year term as a result of the city moving council elections to even years by adding a year in this election cycle to comply with Senate Bill 415 in 2015, which sought to increase voter turnout by moving elections to even years when governor and presidential contests are held.
Kim did not give a reason for his departure in his letter and has not said why in public, though the letter said: “I have been honored to serve Belmont for the past four years on the City Council. The opportunity to help lead the city and represent the interests of our residents, businesses and organizations has been a highlight of my public life. My gratitude to the citizens of our city is deep.”
Because of the announcement’s timing, the soonest a special election could be held would be in the March primary. If the council appoints a replacement, it would be for the completion of Kim’s term in November 2020. He was first elected in 2015 and served one year as mayor. The council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, to discuss its options. The council will meet 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1 Twin Pines Lane.
