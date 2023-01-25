In today’s screen-dominated world, how often do parents truly get a chance to untether their kids from the internet and feel that special bond? Belmont’s long-running Valentine’s-themed event provides the community with a unique opportunity to do just that, and with changes made in 2020, the event now welcomes all children and their choice of an adult caretaker.

“Since 2008, we’ve held a traditional ‘Father-Daughter Dance’ in Belmont and it’s always been popular,” Parks and Recreation Director Brigitte Shearer said in a press release. “However, we felt it was time we host a much more inclusive event; one that recognized and welcomed all children and all kinds of parent/guardian-child connections.”

