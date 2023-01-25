In today’s screen-dominated world, how often do parents truly get a chance to untether their kids from the internet and feel that special bond? Belmont’s long-running Valentine’s-themed event provides the community with a unique opportunity to do just that, and with changes made in 2020, the event now welcomes all children and their choice of an adult caretaker.
“Since 2008, we’ve held a traditional ‘Father-Daughter Dance’ in Belmont and it’s always been popular,” Parks and Recreation Director Brigitte Shearer said in a press release. “However, we felt it was time we host a much more inclusive event; one that recognized and welcomed all children and all kinds of parent/guardian-child connections.”
In 2020, the event was rebranded the “Sweetheart Dance” and was open to all children ages 5 to 12 and any adult guardian of their choice. The event boasts a fun night of music and dance, including a silly photo booth, heart-shaped crafts galore, a chocolate fountain, and Princess Tiana who brings her singalong magic. Belmont’s very own Dream Dinners is providing appetizers.
Dress code is semiformal and individual style is highly encouraged.
This year’s event is 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, held at the Twin Pines Community Center. Adult Guardian tickets are $30 for Belmont residents or $35 for non-Belmont residents. Children attend for free. Need to add a sibling? Siblings are just $15.
Purchase your ticket by Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to guarantee your spot.
