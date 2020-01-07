Belmont library offers bike rentals

The Belmont public library unveiled a new pilot program Monday offering bicycles for check out in addition to books.
The library acquired four bicycles for the program, dubbed Book-A-Bike, and they’re available for free on a first-come, first-served basis to patrons 18 years or older with a valid library card. The low-maintenance bicycles can be checked out along with a helmet with a GoPro mount, basket for cargo, bike light, lock and first aid kit.
“This service further expands upon our robust collection of non-traditional library materials available for checkout and grants access to transformative experiences outside of our library walls,” said David Vargas, community technology specialist with the library.
Bicycles will be loaned out and due back the same day 30 minutes prior to closing. Patrons must sign an online waiver before checking out a bike. Visit smcl.org/book-a-bike for more information.
