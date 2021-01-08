The greater Bay Area is likely to remain under orders to stay home except for essential needs with limited exceptions as COVID-19 case counts remain high and ICU bed capacity remains low, according to county officials.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, the region’s ICU capacity hovered at 7.4%, less than half the 15% capacity needed for the state to consider lifting the Regional Stay At Home Order in place since mid-December, according to officials.
The Bay Area will remain under the order until at least through Friday, Jan. 8, and the Bay Area is likely to see the order extended when the state announces the region’s ICU projections on Saturday, Jan. 9, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.