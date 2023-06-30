California’s new state budget will allocate roughly $540 million to Bay Area transit in the 2023-2024 year to help transit agencies facing financial deficits, according to state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo.
Of the $540 million, around $140 million to $150 million is for flexible spending, and the other $400 million is for existing capital projects, Becker said. The Bay Area would get around $474 million in the 2024-025 year and $84 million in 2025-26 and 2026-27. Becker said it has yet to be determined how much money would go to Caltrain and SamTrans or when it would be allocated. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission would distribute the money. MTC is the regional body in charge of transportation planning and financing in the Bay Area.
Becker noted many transit systems relied on fare revenue, and ridership have been hit hard by the pandemic and people working from home, with Caltrain and BART particularly affected. While the funding will bolster transit agencies, he acknowledged it doesn’t fix all financial problems agencies like Caltrain face in the coming years.
“I think it is going to be a significant help, [but] unfortunately, there is still a gap,” Becker said.
Caltrain also faces a significant financial commitment as it aims to complete train electrification by 2024 to improve service for riders and meet environmental goals. Becker noted the state recently got $367 million for Caltrain to finish electrification.
“Caltrain is grateful for our elected leaders in Sacramento that continue to support public transit,” Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said in a statement. “For California to act responsibly towards solving climate change, keep its economy strong and ensure that everyone can easily move throughout their communities, transit must remain a priority and we saw that reflected in this legislation. We look forward to working at the regional level to make sure the funds help transit agencies serve the needs of our current and future riders.”
“Our elected leaders have again come through for transit, and all of us at SamTrans are thankful, SamTrans General Manger April Chan said in a statement. “This support will help transit agencies continue their important work, providing access to affordable and convenient public transit and helping to protect our environment. We look forward to working with the MTC and our fellow transit agencies so we can all continue to serve the people who depend on us every day.”
More transit funding could also be on the way if the newly proposed SB 532 is passed. The bill would temporarily raise tolls by $1.50 for five years starting in 2024 on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge, Carquinez Bridge, Benicia-Martinez Bridge and Antioch Bridge. The funds would raise around $180 million annually. The current $7 toll for those bridges are also slated to rise $1 on Jan. 1, 2025, through Regional Measure 3 passed in 2017. The state is looking at ways to increase public transportation funding to prevent service cuts following the end of federal pandemic relief funding that helped transit agency budgets. Becker is a co-author of the bill and said while the state budget helps with transit funding gaps, it doesn’t completely address the deficit, forcing the state to look at all options.
“We are trying to make sure the transit systems don’t fail and remain stable,” Becker said.
Becker also noted the budget includes $2 million to plan and produce affordable housing in Half Moon Bay aimed at residents and coastside farmworkers and $1 million for the Alta Housing North Fair Oaks Senior Housing Project. The Domini Hoskins Black History Museum will also have a new permanent location on land owned by the Ravenswood School District, thanks to $2 million in funding. Around $1 million will go to Burlingame to repair and reinforce protections for mobile home parks facing flooding due to undersized pumps and $300,000 to Millbrae to support the Bayside Manor and Marina Vista Park projects.
“We got wins for farmworker housing, senior housing and infrastructure project across the county and district,” Becker said.
