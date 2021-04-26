Police arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing Saturday night of a 21-year-old San Mateo man.

The stabbing was reported about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cypress Avenue and N. Bayshore Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 101, where officers found the victim stabbed in the upper chest.

He was taken to a trauma center but died of his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and learned that the victim and suspect knew each other. Police found the suspect, 26-year-old Carlos Ramirez of San Mateo, hiding nearby and he was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Police did not release information about what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information or security footage related to the death is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.

