A man who allegedly beat an older man to death at a bus stop has been ordered to a state mental hospital for treatment when space is available, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The court Tuesday ordered Vincent Jesus Osegueda, 35, of South San Francisco, to go to Napa State Hospital when bed space is available, which can often take about four to six months. His next court case is June 1, when the court will be updated if he got a bed or if he is on a waitlist and still in county jail. He is currently in county jail.
Osegueda is accused of beating a 62-year-old man to death at a bus stop near South Airport Boulevard and Linden Avenue while the victim waited to go to work at the airport. Osegueda allegedly approached the victim, got into an altercation, wrestled him to the ground and proceeded to beat him to death. A passing bus driver and a nearby worker saw the altercation and called 911.
Police arrived and found Osegueda trying to conceal the victim’s body near a fence 25 feet from the sidewalk by placing the body in ivy and trying to cover it with dried leaves. Osegueda had injuries to knuckles and hands, and he was arrested but declined to make a statement. There is no known motive for the attack, and the crime appears to be a random act of violence.
