Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Oakland man Sunday night after a report of a shoplifting incident at a San Carlos pharmacy.

Deputies from the San Carlos Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9:18 p.m. report that a man had left without paying for merchandise from the CVS/pharmacy at 1324 San Carlos Ave.

Deputies located the suspect, Jesus Moreno-Garcia, as he was leaving the parking lot of the store. After detaining him, deputies found about $1,775 in merchandise, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of several offenses, including commercial burglary, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Carlos Police Bureau at (650) 802-4277. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

