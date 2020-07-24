A second underage victim has come forward to accuse a San Mateo man of molestation, making him eligible for life in prison, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Joe Olazabalgudino, 25, is being accused of molesting a boy aged 13 or younger in 2011 after already being accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl between 2012 and 2015, Wagstaffe said.
Olazabalgudino used to babysit the 8-year-old victim, and was her neighbor and family friend. On four occasions, he’s accused of fondling and rubbing her as well as sending various messages on social media which were sexual in nature, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Olazabalgudino remains out of custody on a $200,000 bail bond.
