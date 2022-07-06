AbilityPath, headquartered in Redwood City, and Via Services of Santa Clara, announced a merger of services to children, youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families on the Peninsula and South Bay.
Two decades of chronic underfunding of California’s disability services system, coupled with the rising cost of doing business in the Bay Area, have created a systemwide crisis seriously impacting some of California’s most vulnerable residents. By joining forces and pooling resources, the combined organization will be better positioned to address the current economic challenges, and ultimately thrive in the future, according to the nonprofit agencies.
AbilityPath and Via Services have provided a lifespan of support services to thousands of children, youth and adults with developmental disabilities and their families in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties collectively for nearly 180 years. Together, they will offer services at 15 program sites that span from Daly City to Santa Clara.
This is the fifth merger for AbilityPath since 2019 under leadership of Bryan Neider, AbilityPath’s CEO.
