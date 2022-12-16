Four people arrested for their alleged connection in a San Bruno shootout while trying to steal luxury goods have been named, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The people arrested were Fred Davioun Lewis Radford IV, Zaikir Glasper, Zeraiyah Saulnygreen and Jayden McDaniel, the DA’s Office said. A fifth person, Aarianah Fields, remains outstanding. Radford, Glasper and McDaniel are accused of being at the shooting scene, the DA’s Office said.
Business owners of Gooey Supply, a luxury goods store, were closing up shop at 753 Kains Ave. on Nov. 26 when they were allegedly ambushed by six men who fired shots at them, the DA’s Office said.
Dozens of shots were fired at the victims, who returned fire. A police press release said investigators identified all three shooting suspects and multiple people who were accessories to this crime. All three of the primary suspects are suspected gang members from Oakland, according to police.
At about 4 a.m., Dec. 8, law enforcement arrested the suspects and secured evidence through search warrants, according to police.
