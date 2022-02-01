A new eight-story, 311-unit residential building has been proposed in Burlingame at 1766 El Camino Real.
The application for the project, which has yet to undergo review from the Planning Commission, replaces a prior proposal that gained the city’s approval last year for a mixed-use building with 60 units and retail and office space on the 1.7-acre parcel.
The new application was submitted by a different developer, Carmel Partners. The new plans indicate a 504,000-square-foot building with 2.5 levels of basement parking with 324 spaces.
The site is the former home of the Peninsula Museum of Art, which was displaced after the property owner terminated the lease with plans to move forward redevelopment. The museum has since relocated to the Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno.
Per the city’s inclusionary ordinance, the building is required to have at least 10% of its units be available with below-market rate rents, however, the building may be providing a higher percentage of affordable units in exchange for the city allowing higher density. The site is within the transit-oriented north Burlingame mixed use zone which allows for “progressively higher densities based on the level of community benefits provided.”
The proposal will go before the Planning Commission for a public hearing; a date has yet to be announced.
