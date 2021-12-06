Three East Bay residents suspected in the armed robbery of a Redwood City convenience store last week were arrested after a police chase that ended in a crash.
The trio was spotted by a patrol officer about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 1 leaving a 7-Eleven store on the 400 block of Woodside Road, according to Redwood City police.
After the suspects ran to nearby car and drove away, a 7-Eleven employee told the officer that the store had just been held up, police said.
The officer pursued the suspects’ car and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle didn’t stop and entered southbound Highway 101 from Woodside Road with police in pursuit. The car crashed at the Marsh Road exit, where the suspects tried to run away but were taken into custody, police said.
A loaded 9 mm handgun was found at the scene of the crash, along with several hundred dollars in cash believed to have been taken in the robbery.
Police arrested 24-year-old Jylyn Richardson-Green, of Pittsburg, 19-year-old Deshawn Carter, of Hayward, and a 15-year-old boy from Hayward on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, felony evading and carrying a loaded firearm. All three were treated at a hospital for minor injuries suffered in the crash.
The two men were booked into the San Mateo County Jail and the juvenile suspect was booked into Hillcrest Youth Services Center.
During the pursuit, a Redwood City police vehicle was involved in a solo vehicle collision. The officer involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Freitas at (650) 780-7138 or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.
