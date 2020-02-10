More than 8,400 PG&E customers remained without power Monday morning in the Bay Area after a day of windy weather Sunday knocked down power lines and toppled trees in the region.
Nearly 65,000 customers in the Bay Area were affected at the peak of the wind storm that saw gusts of up to 90 mph at some North Bay higher elevations Sunday.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, about 5,660 customers in the East Bay still had no power, along with 2,136 in the South Bay, 445 along the Peninsula and 246 in the North Bay, PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.
That was down from about 28,000 customers as of 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the utility.
Authorities on Sunday received hundreds of reports of downed lines and trees, blown out windows, canceled ferry runs and dangerous driving conditions over bridges in the Bay Area.
The windy weather had mostly died down later Monday morning, with the National Weather Service’s wind advisory for the Bay Area expiring at 7 a.m.
