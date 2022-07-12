The Bay Area is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage, and one regional blood bank organization is sweetening the pot in order to entice possible donors.
Vitalant, a nonprofit network of blood banks, has partnered with the San Francisco Giants to offer those who give blood now through the end of July a special T-shirt. The front of the shirt reads, “I Bleed Orange and Black” with the Giants logo, and the Vitalant logo is on the back with the words “blood donor.”
All blood types and platelets are critically needed, especially type O, a spokesperson for Vitalant said. But you don’t need to know your own blood type to donate.
There are Vitalant centers in several parts of the Bay Area, including two in San Francisco at 270 Masonic Ave. and 250 Bush St., one in Santa Rosa at 3505 Industrial Drive, one in Fairfield at 1325 Gateway Blvd., and one in Napa at 3230 Beard Road.
Vitalant will also be holding blood drives daily all over the Bay. To make an appointment or to find out where a mobile drive will take place, go to vitalant.org or call (877) 258-4825.
