With the completion of a three-month pilot program that kept three public toilets in San Francisco open for 24 hours, Supervisor Matt Haney on Monday called on the city to keep all public bathrooms open 24 hours.
The pilot program, which began back in August, kept three Department of Public Works-run Pit Stop public toilets open throughout the night, seven days a week. Locations included Father Alfred E. Boeddeker Park, Sixth Street and Jessie, and Castro and Market streets.
During a rally at the Boeddeker Park location on Monday, Haney and about a dozen of his supporters called on the city to keep all 25 Pit Stop toilets open 24 hours, seven days a week.
According to Haney, during the pilot program, the Boeddeker Park toilet, located at the corner of Jones and Eddy streets, was used more than 4,000 times between 11 p.m. and 7 p.m. Additionally, he said, there were no safety issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.