San Francisco’s Legion of Honor museum is set to reopen to the public on Friday.
The museum, located at 100 34th Ave., opened briefly back in late October for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, however, just weeks later the museum was forced to close its doors as cases began surging.
This time around, the museum, known for its historical paintings and sculptures, will open with two new special exhibitions.
The first, “Last Supper in Pompeii: From the Table to the Grave” focuses on the food and drinks in the ancient city of Pompeii. The exhibition’s debut marks the first and only time it’ll be shown in the U.S., with many of the exhibition’s 150 pieces coming to the U.S. for the first time.
The second exhibition will be comprised of a series of new sculptures created by Kenyan American artist Wangechi Mutu, called “Wangechi Mutu: I Am Speaking, Are You Listening?”
Although the general public will be able to see the exhibitions starting on Friday, Legion of Honor members will be able to see them on Wednesday and Thursday during Member Preview Days with advanced reservations.
More information, including ticket sales, can be found at legionofhonor.famsf.org.
