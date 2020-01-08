California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday swore in San Francisco’s 37th Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.
Miyamoto’s inauguration marks the first time an Asian American has been elected to the sheriff’s office in the state of California.
During his inauguration, Miyamoto, who has been with the Sheriff’s Department for over 23 years, stood alongside his wife LeeAnn and their five children, three of whom are triplets.
Miyamoto is taking over after former Sheriff Vicki Hennessy announced she wouldn’t seek re-election last year.
“As the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department moves forward, you can expect more of this from my staff and me: care, compassion and collaboration,” Miyamoto said
