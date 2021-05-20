Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which includes some of the Bay Area’s most iconic recreation sites, might be introducing new fees for select activities in October in order to keep up with park maintenance, according to the National Park Service.
The proposal would increase the rates for overnight camping in Kirby Cove, Bicentennial, Hawk and Haypress locations, along with Kirby Cove day use. Additionally, parking fees would increase or be introduced in four park service-controlled lots in the Presidio. The Fort Point Candlelight tour, which occurs after hours, would no longer be a free tour as well.
The park service says 80% of the funds would be used for several improvements in different locations: reintroduction of native plants at natural and cultural sites, upgraded restrooms throughout the park system, sand removal at Ocean Beach and photovoltaic system repair at Alcatraz Island.
Last year, the GGNRA had over 12 million visitors, making it the second-most visited national park in the country.
The National Park Service will accept public comments on the fee changes through June 18. All messages can be sent to goga_business@nps.gov or by phone at (415) 561-4700.
