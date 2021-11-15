Astronauts make reaching for the stars look easy. But the truth is, science and space exploration are about trying, testing, making mistakes and trying again.
“The NASA Experience,” a new exhibition at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, captures the spirit of research and discovery by showing us the world through the eyes of NASA’s scientists and space crews. “The NASA Experience” features artifacts and activities for all ages, and it’s the highlight of Chabot’s reopening Friday that follows 18 months of construction.
“The NASA Experience” is part of the Chabot’s new NASA Ames Visitor Center, and it’s guided by the work that happens at the NASA Ames Research Center near Mountain View.
If you’re thinking about what you want to be when you grow up, this may be the show for you -- the exhibition is all about getting hands-on experience with what it’s like to work in space exploration.
Visitors will find profiles of the many people and jobs at NASA, and they can build and test their own rover, plane and space robot, says Mary Catherine Frantz, Chabot’s communication manager. The exhibition also features more than 30 artifacts, including an enormous, 80-foot-by-120-foot wind tunnel blade that will blow your mind.
It takes about an hour or more to do all of the hands-on activities in “The NASA Experience,” Frantz says.
