A ban on residential backyard burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties will be lifted at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire.
The ban, which took effect on May 16, prohibited residential burning of dry natural vegetation within the boundaries of Cal Fire’s CZU unit, which covers the two counties.
Residents who wish to burn after the ban is lifted are required to obtain burn permits through their local air resources district and verify that it is a permissive burn day before burning.
Burns will be prohibited when weather and fuel moisture conditions are unfavorable.
Burned vegetation must originate from the property where the burn takes place. According to Cal Fire’s website, all outdoor burning must be conducted in a way that prevents the smoke from creating a smoke nuisance, and vegetation should be dry and loosely packed.
Fires are to be no more than 4 feet in diameter with all flammable material cleared 10 feet from the edge of the burn pile.
No fires are to be left unattended and a water supply is required to be close to the burn site.
Cal Fire also recommends on its burn permit website that burns take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when smoke dispersion is best, but residents should check local requirements for permitted burning hours.
Burning is not the safest or cleanest means for disposing of vegetative waste.
Cal Fire’s recommended alternatives to burning include composting, mulching and natural decomposition. Many municipal landfills and GreenWaste centers also accept yard trimmings.
Residents may contact their local solid waste departments to learn how to recycle their yard trimmings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.