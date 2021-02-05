The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Pooh Bear. Remember how the perpetually optimistic Winnie the Pooh always seemed to put a smile on your face? How about having your very own Pooh Bear to add some cheer into your life? The Pooh Bear we are referring to is not actually a bear, but instead is a friendly cat. Pooh Bear is a 6-year-old neutered male black cat with a disposition as sweet as Winnie the Pooh. Just like his namesake, Pooh Bear loves to nosh on treats and enjoys a good nap. To quote the buoyant bear himself: “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” Are you ready to open your heart to a lovable small cat who believes that any day spent with you is his favorite day? Ask for Pooh Bear ID# A890715. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pooh Bear.
