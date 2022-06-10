If you subscribe to the theory that more is better, then prepare yourself for oodles of poodles. Meet bonded poodle mixes Daisy and Bago. Daisy is a 4-year-old spayed female and Bago is a 5-year-old neutered male. Both dogs have exquisite coats that will require grooming and brushing maintenance to keep them looking oh-so poodlicious. Daisy and Bago have more than just their alluring looks going for them … they are both absolute cuddle bugs. And since they are bonded, they must be adopted together. So, if you’re ready to add an affectionate poodle duo to your home, ring us up and ask for Daisy and Bago ID#’s A912313 and A912312. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Daisy and Bago. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Challenger leads in race for sheriff in San Mateo County
- San Mateo hockey teammates help avert tragedy
- San Mateo Daily Journal June 2022 election results
- San Mateo Daily Journal June 2022 election endorsements
- Papan clear front-runner in Assembly race
- San Mateo County Fair returns
- Mullin takes top spot
- San Mateo County sheriff candidates discuss top issues
- Kids on bikes with fireworks cause stir in Redwood City
- Ads dominate tough District 21 Assembly campaign in San Mteo County
Images
Videos
Commented
- A gun crazy society (67)
- Think about those who have lost their lives (45)
- Reelect Sheriff Bolanos (39)
- Commit to fight lies and hate (30)
- No need for Second Amendment (30)
- Candidates turn nasty in politics (24)
- Judges support Bolanos (19)
- Diversity, equity and inclusion (16)
- Never forget (14)
- A malicious mailer (13)
- Editorial: Christina Corpus for sheriff (13)
- America’s perpetual public health crisis: Gun violence (11)
- Attempt on Kavanaugh’s life (11)
- Misguided interpretation of the Second Amendment (10)
- Time for changes (10)
- A boiling race for Assembly (10)
- Laying blame for shootings (9)
- Good eats (9)
- Sheriff’s election (8)
- Gun violence (7)
- Is ‘gun control’ the answer? (6)
- The woman in pink (6)
- Trumputinism at home? (5)
- Corpus for sheriff (5)
- Christina Corpus for sheriff (5)
- Community college enrollment (4)
- Disappointed in Biden (4)
- Proud to support Christina Corpus (4)
- Corpus for sheriff (4)
- San Mateo County will protect and expand access to reproductive care (4)
- Protests against geese killings in Foster City (4)
- We need Christina Corpus for San Mateo County sheriff (4)
- Women’s rights (4)
- Bolanos should be reelected (4)
- That’s a wrap, for now (3)
- Divine forgiveness (3)
- Let’s debate facts and positions, not falsehoods (3)
- Cruelty to children takes many forms (3)
- Parking solution (3)
- Hale is way too progressive (3)
- Standing against false attacks (3)
- For county supervisor — anyone but Stone (3)
- Assessor candidate (3)
- San Mateo County sheriff candidates discuss top issues (3)
- Dark money, sexism and civility (3)
- The importance of the insurance commissioner (3)
- Christina Corpus, a sheriff we can trust (3)
- San Mateo doughnut shop development approved (2)
- Young men and mass shootings (2)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes: Awards Edition (2)
- Inflation (2)
- James Coleman will solve our affordable housing crisis (2)
- Christina Corpus, a sheriff we can trust (2)
- Stone for supervisor (2)
- Turn in guns, receive cash (2)
- Disappointed in column (2)
- Unacceptable campaign material (2)
- Local Realtors condemn CAR’s unfounded attacks on Hale (2)
- Sheriff Bolanos (2)
- Experience versus leadership (2)
- City of San Mateo tax increase (2)
- Mass shootings (2)
- Not enough water for new housing (2)
- Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe (2)
- San Mateo County population falls (2)
- Climate disaster (2)
- Editorial: Vote yes on Measure C (2)
- Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel (2)
- Sports, and commonsense gun safety legislation (2)
- Ads dominate tough District 21 Assembly campaign in San Mteo County (2)
- San Mateo memorial project still seeking donations for construction (1)
- Where’s Solomon (1)
- Lifting the voices of all (1)
- Memorial Day (1)
- Longtime San Mateo parks director retiring (1)
- Papan For Assembly (1)
- Belmont approves large affordable housing site (1)
- Belmont budget sound, faces long-term challenges (1)
- Show devastation of shootings (1)
- Congress must confront rising drug prices (1)
- Fixin’ San Mateo County rally (1)
- Corpus for sheriff (1)
- Redwood City hikes parks fees (1)
- A different approach to bike lanes (1)
- Talking about housing (1)
- AP-NORC poll details rift between lay Catholics and bishops (1)
- Planning parenthood simply makes sense (1)
- Parmer-Lohan for supervisor (1)
- Sheriff’s race is about strengthening our democracy (1)
- Sacramento schools reinstate mask mandate amid COVID surge (1)
- Walking the shores (1)
- Reelect Carlos Bolanos (1)
- James Coleman for Assembly (1)
Latest News
- Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
- Abortion funds feel frustration, gratitude at 'rage giving'
- High pressure brings high heat to much of California
- Guardians rally for 3 in 9th, send A's to 10th straight loss
- DJ Q&A: Kevyn Morrow
- Pet of the week
- Afghan refugees housed at Notre Dame de Namur University’s Belmont campus
- US: China's military activity around Taiwan threatens region
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:Rel,How do you know what people like me feel about gun attacks? How do you define weapons made for war? Is my semi-automatic 22 caliber rifle …
-
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:Ray,I will support any law that can pass the SCOTUS Constitutionality test. But I question the value of raising the age requirement. Why? Beca…
-
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:Rel,Thanks for the laugh. But is it my poor reading? Ed accurately recounts recent events. Then he postulated possible consequences. In your r…
-
Ray Fowler said:He did, however, it does not appear Rel addressed the bias and prejudice referenced in your request. Reading the room... I think most DJ reade…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.