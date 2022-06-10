Daisy and Bago

If you subscribe to the theory that more is better, then prepare yourself for oodles of poodles. Meet bonded poodle mixes Daisy and Bago. Daisy is a 4-year-old spayed female and Bago is a 5-year-old neutered male. Both dogs have exquisite coats that will require grooming and brushing maintenance to keep them looking oh-so poodlicious. Daisy and Bago have more than just their alluring looks going for them … they are both absolute cuddle bugs. And since they are bonded, they must be adopted together. So, if you’re ready to add an affectionate poodle duo to your home, ring us up and ask for Daisy and Bago ID#’s A912313 and A912312. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Daisy and Bago. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

