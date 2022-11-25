Does the idea of peace and quiet appeal to you? Perhaps then it’s time to join the Slow & Steady Club and adopt a red-eared slider turtle. These charismatic animals are one of the most popular turtles to keep as pets, and for good reason. Red-eared sliders are social, friendly and highly intelligent. We currently have a dozen of these charming turtles available for adoption in various sizes, ages and both genders. For qualified adopters the adoption fees for red-eared sliders are waived. These entertaining reptiles can live up to 20-30 years, so you’ll have a turtle best friend for many years to come. Ready to become a bona fide member of the Slow & Steady Club and add a red-eared slider to your life? Visit our shelter to meet our adoptable turtles and exclaim “My, what red ears you have!” Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for turtle adoptions seven days a week between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
