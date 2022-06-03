Like the heroine of a classic rags to riches story, Maui found herself homeless and trapped in a storm drain in Pacifica. We rescued this sweetie pie in the nick of time from her precarious situation. Now, Maui is seeking a home where she will be loved just as she is. Maui is a 1-year-old spayed female Black Tabby with shimmery black and silver fur. This demure little gal is still working on her confidence and would do best in a quiet home with patient and understanding adopters. Once Maui is comfortable, she loves to give soft little kisses, bat some cat toys and be pet. Are you seeking a gentle tabby to add some purrfection to your life? Ask for Maui ID# A908767. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA to schedule an appointment to meet Maui. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
