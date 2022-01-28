Tufty

Tufty

Get the smelling salts ready because when you see how gorgeous Tufty is, you will probably pass out. Tufty is 5-year-old male Indian fantail pigeon and if gazing at him doesn’t make the corners of your mouth twitch into a smile, we’re not sure what will. He’s prancy, he’s fancy, he’s romancy and will coo sweet nothings in your ear. Tufty will need a home with a large predator proof enclosure. He’s hoping to expand his social circle and have other pigeon friends, although Tufty would do best in a home without other male pigeons. And as part of the Ok-coo-pid adoption promotion, Tufty’s adoption fees are waived. Do you have plans? Cancel them and call us now to meet the new avian of your life. Ask for Tufty ID# A900536. Call Peninsula Humane Society at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Tufty. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

