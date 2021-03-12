Just take a gander at this handsome guy! We bet you are probably exclaiming “Be still my beating heart!” Don the rabbit is indeed a looker. Don is an adult neutered male rabbit with super soft speckled white and black fur. He can be shy at first, but don’t mistake that for him just not being into you. With some patience, once he feels more comfortable, Don will definitely warm up and exhibit his bouncy and playful side. This bunny’s hobbies include chomping on fresh veggies, watching romantic comedies and practicing his signature binky style. For those not in the known about this adorable rabbit trait, a binky is when a rabbit jumps around flicking their head and feet to communicate joy and excitement. Looking for a suave and sweet rabbit friend who is eager to show off his binkies? Ask for Don ID# A891595. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Don. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo County sees increase in lion sightings
- San Mateo County heading to orange tier
- San Mateo's 25th Avenue redo in final stretch
- Express Lanes plan identifying equity program in San Mateo County
- San Mateo wholesaler Go Kiyoi offering restaurant quality home delivery items
- San Mateo County’s rental market showing signs of rebound
- Belmont-Redwood Shores and San Carlos school communities dissatisfied with campus return plans
- Development targeting Millbrae train station
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in San Mateo County
- Burlingame scopes biotech along Bayshore
Images
Videos
Commented
- Censorship and dissenting opinions (49)
- Bugs Bunny (35)
- Matt Grocott and the Constitution (32)
- The truth about the 1776 report (23)
- Newsom’s problematic utilitarian shutdown (19)
- Please support our educators and schools (18)
- A right to an opinion (18)
- Jury trials (17)
- Supreme Court case for election issues (16)
- Free press, censorship and disinformation (16)
Latest News
- Biden moves to relieve strain of child border crossings
- California governor issues pardons; commutes murder sentence
- Ron Capps tops NHRA opening day at Gatornationals
- No. 12 Oklahoma St beats No. 2 Baylor 83-74 in Big 12 semis
- J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement
- Pet of the week
- Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret
- Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:David - what makes you think that politicians are supposed to listen to their constituents? Come on, man! Our last president did, and the swam…
-
Ray Fowler said:Hey, RelI've enjoyed the banter, but I've got some appointments for the rest of the afternoon, and won't be getting back to the comments secti…
-
Ray Fowler said:RelLooks like you have doubled the percentage of the rescue plan dedicated to COVID.Joe said the prior administration was silent "for months" …
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.