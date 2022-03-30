From homebrew to the Harbor Village in Half Moon Bay, Hop Dogma brings award-winning craft beer and a good time to the coast since 2013.
Born from the homebrewing movement, Dan Littlefield and a crew of his brewing buddies turned a hobby into Harbor Village’s Hop Dogma Brewing Company. “We want to have the latest and greatest”, Dan said, and is what motivates the flavors to come to life in their small batches. The process of making small batch at Hop Dogma is what Littlefield describes as “a labor of love.” Behind each beer is a collaboration effort of creativity and intention that is held to high quality standards. Hop Dogma’s unique and finely tuned beer frequently participates and wins at craft beer competitions such as the Great American Beer Festival to assure its customers are getting the very best.
For a first-timer, bartender Michael Cervantez recommends, “start with a flight so that you can try a variety.” A customer favorite and must try he said is Smile Medication, a West Coast double IPA brewed with Whole-Cone Centennial, Simcoe and Citra hops, having citrus, pine and resin flavors and aromas. Another favorite are the seasonal sours. Currently serving Strawberry Pucker Punch, a blond kettle sour ale conditioned with more than 400 pounds of strawberries. One of Hop Dogma’s award-winning beers is its Venti Is Large. This beer wins over all the coffee lovers with its rich coffee stout flavor brewed with Catahoula coffee beans and has a hint of vanilla.
Though they have perfected the art of craft beer, the Hop Dogma crew are no one trick ponies. During the early phases of the pandemic, the crew of brewers realized that craft beer wasn’t their only talent. Starting off as jam sessions, the False Bottom Band was formed (for reference, a false bottom lays in the bottom of a Mash Tun preventing grain from leaving while letting the wort flow freely to the boil kettle in the brewing process). The local False Bottom Band now features, Dan Littlefield (dobro and vocals), Lisa Marie Johnston (guitar and vocals), Ella Dawn Jenkins (harp, banjo, and vocals), Joan Wilson Rueter (fiddle, and vocals), Erich Shackenburger (upright bass), Jesse Jones (guitar) and Justin Wooster (mandolin, and vocals). They are well known up and down Highway 1 as an acoustic band that plays Bluegrass to Newgrass, and all the grasses in-between.
In alignment with the caring Half Moon Bay culture, Hop Dogma extends its philosophy to helping the community. Throughout the years, they have donated and invested in local education and even started a “Campfire Beer Campaign” for the victims of the Butte County wildfires in 2018. Hop Dogma also regularly partners with local food vendors for its live music and Comedy Shark events. Hop on over to its next live music event, hosting a Half Moon Bay favorite, the Blue J’s, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
