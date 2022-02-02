Whoever said “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” probably just finished eating at My Breakfast House in San Carlos. This classic breakfast spot is a local favorite and welcomes long lines of breakfast lovers.
Owner and operator Kakey Chang came from Taiwan in 2005 with a dream to open her own business. Having an aunt that owned a breakfast restaurant in San Jose, Kakey had the opportunity to learn all aspects of this business. Ready to take the breakfast industry head on, Kakey opened My Breakfast House in 2010.
Since 2010, this woman, minority-owned small business, has been San Carlos’ best kept secret. The casual dining experience combined with friendly and personable service makes you feel right at home. If you’ve been here before, you might even know Angie on a first name basis, one of their original waitresses. Others know it as a great place to bring family, friends or even come alone to enjoy a cup of coffee with free refills.
On the menu you will find a range of traditional American favorites, as well as options paying homage to other cultures and their various adaptations of traditional dishes. On a gluten free or vegetarian diet? They also have something for you too.
One customer favorite is the waffles, being a light, creamy treat with a perfectly golden crisped crust. Add fresh banana, blueberry or strawberry to really top it off. Another popular choice, and Kakey’s favorite, is the French toast.
On a weekend morning you may find a waiting list but hang tight because they work hard and fast to get you seated. Throughout the pandemic, they have been open for takeout and outdoor dining, showing their resilience and passion to serve all of their customer favorites. Show your love to My Breakfast House by enjoying their food in your mouth and then spreading it by word of mouth. Open every day 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Located at 1137 Laurel St., San Carlos, CA 94070. Phone: (650) 598-7600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.