As a San Mateo native, Clinton Nelson grew up surrounded by some of the best food on the Peninsula.
When his culinary passion took off, he was inspired to bring more flavor to his community. At the same time, he combined these culinary interests with a lifestyle of amateur boxing. As a chef for the past 15 years, Clinton has experienced everything from the back to the front of the house, the hustle of catering, to the art of fine dining. However, at the height of the pandemic, he found himself cooking the most at home. Rolling with the punches, Nelson capitalized on his time and decided to experiment with his favorite condiment, salsa. He knew he wanted something flavorful, versatile, unique and, in his words, “savory and sweet with the right amount of heat.”
Through all his training in both the culinary and combat arts, Nelson found a way for his two passions to collide. He teamed up with his brother, Grant Nelson, and they created and officially became “Knock Out Tastes.” Through Clinton Nelson’s initial trial and error, the Salsa Roja and Verde made their debut. As some of the most signature salsas on the market, don’t let the names fool you. Moving away from simplicity, Knock Out Tastes created an edge of flavor over competitors by being primarily pepper-based rather than tomato. You may be wondering, “is salsa with no tomato even a salsa at all?” The answer is “Yes!” and it may even be your new go-to.
These pepper-based salsas are perfected by using a combination of various bell peppers, Manzano pepper, Fresno chilies, onions, garlic and spices. With the success of these salsas, round two brought the queso dip, desserts and more.
While training for boxing, Clinton Nelson learned early on that the eating regimen can be tough and at times very bland when you are on a strict diet.
“In boxing, when you’re getting ready to fight, you have to eat healthy and I wanted to bring flavor to those healthy foods,” Clinton Nelson said.
From his love of food and boxing, Clinton Nelson created something that can be served on more than just chips. It’s recommended to step out of the salsa comfort zone and try it on salad, meatballs, eggs, sandwiches or to anything you want to add more flavor.
For the past few months, Knock Out Tastes has been selling their products at the Burlingame Farmers’ Market and are excited to share more. Some of the most popular items include the salsas, queso dip, s’mores cups and various cookies. One new product in the pipeline is a guava and habanero salsa. This salsa will continue to bring a sweetness with the guava flavor but will bring a higher degree of heat than the others with the habanero pepper.
The Nelsons want Knock Out Tastes to be something that brings people together. With Grant Nelson’s background in business and marketing, he plans to work alongside his brother and turn Knock Out Tastes into a brand with which the community can connect. They have big plans to continue to expand and are working to be featured in more local stores and at community events.
“I believe in it. From the community feedback we’ve received at the farmers’ markets and grocery stores, I know it brings a new flare and hook to salsa,” Clinton Nelson said.
You can find the Knock Out Tastes products at the Burlingame Farmers’ Market, Dean’s Produce in San Mateo, Buffalo Whole Food and Grain Company in San Francisco, or on his website at knockouttastes.com.
