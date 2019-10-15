Food delivery service DoorDash opened its first shared commissary kitchen in Redwood City Monday, offering new delivery options for Peninsula residents.
What’s called DoorDash Kitchens will be used by four restaurants that already have a presence in the Bay Area: Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, Rooster & Rice, which offers Thai-style chicken and rice dishes, Humphry Slocombe ice cream and Mediterranean chain The Halal Guys. Those eateries are now able to deliver to residents in seven local cities, including Redwood City, Belmont, San Carlos, Woodside, Atherton, Woodside and Palo Alto. Pickup options are available in those cities and in five others in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
A DoorDash spokesman said their data shows there’s high demand for those restaurants and cuisines across the Peninsula.
“We are constantly working on innovations that help merchants find new, meaningful ways to reach customers and run their businesses more efficiently,” Fuad Hannon, head of New Business Verticals at DoorDash, said in a press release. “We launched DoorDash over six years ago in the Peninsula, and can’t wait to bring even more selection to the local community we know and admire.”
Customers can order from the full menus of the above restaurants and also from a pairing menu. For example, Peninsula customers who order Rooster & Rice will be able to add Humphrey Slocombe ice cream pints to their order.
The DoorDash Kitchens space was designed with the partners to meet each of their needs.
“With multiple restaurants in a shared space, DoorDash will empower these merchants to offer their customers new menu offerings and pairings unique to the DoorDash Kitchens’ restaurants,” according to the release.
The new facility will employ up to 50 full- or part-time employees.
In this new arrangement, merchants are able to access new customers without the same overhead costs required to open additional locations as DoorDash provides the infrastructure, maintenance, marketing and last-mile logistics, according to the release.
As part of the opening, the company is offering $0 delivery fees to the above four restaurants through the end of the year.
