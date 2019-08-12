Brian and Austin Wilt, of Burlingame, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 20, 2019.
***
Alex Schaefer and Erica McCormick, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 25, 2019.
***
Darin and Maridee Adler, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 26, 2019.
***
Alexander and Courtney LeBeouf, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 27, 2019.
***
Eric Santos and Justine Mabuget, of Union City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 27, 2019.
***
Gurudas Bantwal and Sahana Mallya, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 29, 2019.
***
Kirti and Arzu Gandhi, of Scottsdale, Arizona, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 29, 2019.
***
Jonathan Wright and TyEisha Copeland, of Antioch, gave birth to a baby boy at Sutter Delta Medical Center Birth Center in Antioch July 29, 2019.
