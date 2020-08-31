Kathryn and Evan Nelson, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 4, 2020.
***
Monika and Dawid Dabrowski, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 6, 2020.
***
Nicole and Spencer Winston, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 7, 2020.
***
Kelsey and Aaron Christensen, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 11, 2020.
***
Frances and Gabriel De La Cruz, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 14, 2020.
***
Leena Bakshi and Mitchel McLean, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Aug. 20, 2020.
