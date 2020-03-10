Schools in the Archdiocese of San Francisco will be closed for two weeks starting Thursday following the confirmation that a student at one of the schools tested positive for the novel coronavirus, diocesan officials said Tuesday.
The schools, which are in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties, are scheduled to reopen March 26. School buildings in the archdiocese will be closed and classes canceled in addition to any school events such as fundraisers, community events and field trips. In San Mateo County, affected schools include Serra, Notre Dame-Belmont, Woodside Priory, Sacred Heart Prep, Mercy High-Burlingame, St. Matthew Catholic, St. Timothy, St. Charles, St. Dunstan and St. Catherine of Siena.
Buildings will not be open to students, parents or the community. School officials will be delivering course content through a distance learning protocol.
Diocesan officials are asking that parents let the diocese know if their child tests positive for the virus.
More information and a complete list of schools can be found online at https://schools.sfarch.org/.
