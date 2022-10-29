Liam Canniffe of Burlingame, Carly Johnson of Hillsborough, Kelly Tobin of Half Moon Bay and Natalie Amanian of San Mateo were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, in honor of their academic excellence.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
