Tuft University in Medford, Massachusetts, announced its graduating class which includes Hillsborough’s Allie Birger with a degree in sociology, Cate Desler with a degree in economics and Jillian Rolnick with a degree in international relations; Sam Merson, of Half Moon Bay, with a degree in mechanical engineering; Ella Missan, of Menlo Park, with a degree in psychology; Karen Dooley, of Emerald Hills, with a degree in biology; Jill Albertson, of San Carlos, with a degree in biology; Aiden Herrod, of Atherton, with a degree in film and media studies; Lily Forman, of Foster City, with a degree in cognitive brain science; and Redwood City’s Eric DeBrine with a degree in economics and Sofia Pretell with a degree in international literary and visual studies.

