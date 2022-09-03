Tuft University in Medford, Massachusetts, announced its graduating class which includes Hillsborough’s Allie Birger with a degree in sociology, Cate Desler with a degree in economics and Jillian Rolnick with a degree in international relations; Sam Merson, of Half Moon Bay, with a degree in mechanical engineering; Ella Missan, of Menlo Park, with a degree in psychology; Karen Dooley, of Emerald Hills, with a degree in biology; Jill Albertson, of San Carlos, with a degree in biology; Aiden Herrod, of Atherton, with a degree in film and media studies; Lily Forman, of Foster City, with a degree in cognitive brain science; and Redwood City’s Eric DeBrine with a degree in economics and Sofia Pretell with a degree in international literary and visual studies.
James Beck with of Menlo Park, Isabella Chu of Belmont, Henry Gerharz of San Bruno, Meghan Hockridge of Burlingame, Samantha Kavich and Tyler King of San Mateo, Kelly Moreno of East Palo Alto and Colin Welter of Belmont were named to the spring Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, for earning a grade point average of 2.7 or above.
Ciara Stuhler of San Bruno graduated with a degree in psychology from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, as part of the May 2022 graduating class.
Lucian Baxter of San Carlos, Jamie Dong of Redwood City and Ben Glazer of Woodside were named to the Dean’s List at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, in honor of their academic excellence.
Joanna Vollrath of Menlo Park graduated with a degree in environmental studies from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
Ciara Cray of Burlingame earned a degree in human environmental sciences from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Daily City’s Zachary A Lee received a Master of Science in biological and environmental sciences from University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
