Mia Arrunda, a junior at Design Tech High School, won the first annual Solutionary Fair hosted by the San Mateo County Office of Education. The fair showcased student solutions to local and global issues. Nearly 100 students from 20 schools participated in the event featuring 66 projects.
***
Immaculate Heart of Mary School, a private school in Belmont, opened a new science lab called LabLearner.
“With all of the science equipment and materials necessary to complete investigations in one place, along with a standardized layout throughout the curriculum, it’s easy for teachers to focus on what really matters – teaching science,” said school Principal Andra Harville in a prepared statement.
***
Members of local Rotary Clubs partnered with CityTrees and the Redwood City Elementary School District to plant 30 native oak trees at the Clifford School in Redwood City.
“Cooler, greener school environments definitely promote learning and positive play among our students. We are excited to welcome all students back to campus to see and enjoy the campus modernizations and the oak trees,” Principal Jude Noyes said in a prepared statement.
***
Cinthya Guzman, of East Palo Alto, collected and donated 50 skateboards to fellow students and community members who could not afford them. Donors includes Skateworks, Atlas Skates, Society Skates, Skate Like a Girl, Skate Network, Boards for Bros, Nonexistent Skateboards and Paul Eschbach.
***
Michael Mounga, of San Mateo, graduated from Harding University.
***
Natalia Gadala, of San Mateo, received her white coat from the New York Institute of Technology’s Physician Assistant Studies program.
***
John Salvemini, of Daly City, was named to the honor roll at the University of Mississippi.
***
Harry Andrews, of Belmont, graduated from St. Lawrence University.
***
Brett Lawson Jr., of Millbrae, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
