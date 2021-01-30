January’s full Wolf Moon reached peak illumination Thursday, according to Almanac.com. Besides having the clouds as a challenge, it didn’t rise until after midnight, so unless you’re up late, it was most likely missed. It will rise later and later each day, but it will also set later. So if you happen to be up early, you just might catch it then too. Regardless of when you’re looking for it, you’ll be searching for it between clouds.
The full moon names that Almanac.com use come mainly from Native Americans and Colonial American times. Traditionally, each full moon name was for the entire lunar month in which it occurred, not just for the full moon itself.
It’s thought that January’s full moon came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were heard howling more often during that time. It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we now know that wolves howl for other reasons. Howling and other wolf vocalizations are generally used to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds and coordinate hunting.
Another fitting name for this full moon is the Center Moon, used by the Assiniboine tribe, it refers to the idea that this moon roughly marks the middle of the winter season. Other traditional names for the January moon emphasize the harsh coldness of the season. Such as, Cold Moon or Frost Exploding Moon from the Cree, Freeze Up Moon from the Algonquin and Severe Moon or Hard Moon from the Dakota.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.