Desiree Mangual Edward Castillo Porras, of San Mateo, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 3, 2022.
Violet and Bobby Herod Jr., of Sunnyvale, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 3, 2022.
Rosse Luna Fernandez and Nicolas Nilo, of Sunnyvale, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 3, 2022.
Maria Nika Yocke and Raymond Yocke, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 5, 2022.
Alice Brooks and Ryan Hannick, of Belmont, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 7, 2022.
Inderjit Arora and Sandeep Singh, of Hillsborough, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 7, 2022.
Yini Guo and Hao Chen, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 7, 2022.
Jessica Robson and John Crowell, of Pacifica, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 8, 2022.
Suzette Moldenhauer and Chad McKay, of East Palo Alto, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 8, 2022.
Rebecca and William Curtis Jr., of San Carlos, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital Feb. 8, 2022.
