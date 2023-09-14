While covering the Half Moon Bay-Aragon volleyball match Tuesday, I was approached by an Aragon student photographer who wanted some tips on sports photography. It turned into my first on-the-fly tutorial, which got me to thinking: with the proliferation of student photographers on sidelines and baselines of high school sporting events, whether for student newspapers or yearbooks, I figured it might be a good time to give student photogs some tips when it comes to shooting sports.

Let me first say that I am not a trained photographer. I did not go to school for photography and I had never shot a single sporting event in my life until I joined the San Mateo Daily Journal. But in the intervening 22 years since I came to the Peninsula, I will say I have gotten pretty proficient at sports photography.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription