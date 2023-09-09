MODESTO — Despite the Serra Padres’ 3-0 start this season, there is something about the way the team is winning that presents something of an enigma.
Friday’s 38-7 win at Central Catholic is a prime example. It took the Padres (3-0) just three plays from scrimmage to reach the end zone but seemed out of sync for the rest of the half. Then, after taking a slight 10-7 lead into the break, Serra returned to the field and turned the second half into showtime.
Granted, this year’s meeting was a more decisive win than last year’s Serra victory over a Central Catholic team that has ruled the Oak Valley League for many years. Last year the Padres topped the Raiders 42-30 in a barnburner at Freitas Field. This year’s rematch was more a war of attrition, Serra head coach Patrick Walsh said.
“Perseverance,” Walsh said. “That’s a great team. They have 35 guys suited up, we have close to 90. This is a game that’s a battle of attrition, and we expect to be in tough games. We don’t expect to just come in here and beat great football teams, storied programs, kids who care — walk in here and just kill people — that’s just not what we expect. But we do expect to play 48 minutes, and that’s what you saw tonight.”
The last 24 of those 48 minutes featured two of the best catches you’re ever going to see in a high school football game.
Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith was 17-of-28 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and both impressive throws. It was his second TD strike, though, a 36-yard shot into the end zone for senior receiver Braden Agosta, that topped Smith’s personal highlight reel — with Agosta in tight traffic in a 1-on-1 matchup and coming down cradling a one-handed catch in the breadbasket.
“I felt I was getting held a little bit,” Agosta said. “It was like single coverage, I had a post but I kind of turned it into a skinny because there was nobody over the top. … I couldn’t really get my hands up, so I just kind of caught it with my chest a little bit.”
Smith had another impressive strike earlier in the half, putting Serra up 17-7 with a sneak-attack on third-and-1 from the Raiders’ 25. The Padres went into the jumbo package but sprung tight end Cole Harrison deep with Smith airing it out for a big scoring play to set the tone for the second half.
Smith’s scoring throw to Harrison wasn’t the other showstopper, though. That one came midway through the fourth quarter when Harrison produced his second touchdown catch. This one, however, was not thrown by Smith, by running back Nano Latu on a halfback option pass.
Latu — who is now 2 for 2 with two touchdown passes on the season — found Harrison in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard TD toss. But the reaction of the Central Catholic fans lined across the back of the end zone said it all about the degree of difficulty of Harrison’s catch, as he leapt over a defender on the run, caught the arcing pass at the top of his ascent, and somehow tapped a toe in the end zone on his way down before falling across the endline.
“He’s one of the best tight ends in California, and maybe even the country,” Walsh said, “and he’s showing that week in and week out. He has a unique pass catching ability that is on display for everyone to see.”
Central Catholic’s fans, who were right in front of the play, unanimously objected to the touchdown call, saying Harrison was out of the end zone. Sorry Central Catholic fans, but Serra videographer Alex Kurts caught the play on video, and it showed irrefutably that Harrison indeed stayed inbounds.
Serra running back Jaden Green enjoyed a big night as well, carrying eight times for a game-high 109 yards and a touchdown. Two of those carries came on the Padres’ opening drive, starting with a 60-yard bolt to the Raiders’ 5, followed by a gritty 5-yard scoring run to make it 7-0.
The play prior to Green’s two carries — Serra’s first play from scrimmage — was an 11-yard pass from Smith to senior receiver Kyon Loud. It was a statement pass, after Loud was out of action last week in the Padres’ defensive immortal 28-0 win over De La Salle. Loud affected both sides of the ball in Modesto, including a forced fumble and several quarterback hurries thanks to explosive blitz packages by the strong safety.
“It meant a lot (having Loud back),” Green said. “He’s a big key to our offense and defense. We definitely missed him last week. We got away with a win last week, but this week we did better, clearly, with him on our team.”
Central Catholic (2-2) used a two-pronged rushing attack, with junior halfback Joey Alcutt carrying 10 times for 58 yards, and junior fullback Wyatt Dragoo taking nine carries for 40. But the Serra defense was keen to hold senior quarterback Tyler Wentworth to 4-for-17 passing for 41 yards and an interception.
Wentworth tallied the Raiders’ only score of the night, capping a 15-play, 79-yard drive with a one-yard scoring dive to start the second quarter, tying the game 7-7.
Serra linebacker Jabari Mann was all over the field to front another fine defensive performance for the Padres. He recorded a sack late in the first quarter, had a pass tip in the second half, and on special teams recorded a blocked punt to set up Serra’s go-ahead score in the first half; the Padres took a 10-7 lead into halftime thanks to the might leg of Thomas Gooch, who booted a 40-yard field goal with 1:56 left in the half.
The Padres would lead the rest of the way.
“There’s a lot of explosiveness on our team,” Walsh said. “And to have a 3-0 record, with a lot of lesson that we know we can improve on to battle in the WCAL, that’s what the preseason is all about.”
Serra has a bye week coming up before West Catholic Athletic League play begins. The Padres travel to Sacred Heart Cathedral for their Friday, Sept. 22, WCAL opener.
