SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 55, El Camino 54
The Tigers (3-5 PAL North, 10-9 overall) rallied in the second quarter, outscoring El Camino 16-9 and held the line the rest of the way. The Colts (4-6, 10-12), led by 25 points from Antonio Arenas, won each of the other three quarters, but it was not enough. Terra Nova was paced by Jermaine Camasura’s 15 points, while Anthony Wierzba added 12.
In other action …
Summit Shasta (20-2 overall) rolled to a 77-57 win at Pinewood (7-11). With two games remaining in Private School Athletic League play, the Black Bears have already clinched no less than a share of the North Division title and can wrap it up this week with wins over either Pacific Bay Christian or Nueva School. It marks the third straight PSAL North championship for the Black Bears, who have won 36 straight league games going back to 2019-20.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 1, Aragon 0
Megan Sweeney scored in the 70th minute and the Gators (9-5-2 overall) earned an exciting non-league win on the road at Aragon (13-2). SHP has now gone 2-2-1 against Peninsula Athletic League opponents this season.
FRIDAY
Girls’ basketball
El Camino 45, Westmoor 35
The Lady Colts (5-5 PAL North, 7-15) have been a thorn in Westmoor’s side this season and continued to play spoilers in the PAL North Division race with a home win over the Rams. El Camino drained six 3s, including two from senior Reana Macatangay, who totaled a game-high 12 points. Westmoor (5-3, 12-8) was paced by junior Kaylie Quon’s 11 points.
The loss all but ends the Rams’ hopes of competing for a PAL North Division title. They entered the game in second place, one game behind first-place Half Moon Bay, with a showdown on the Coastside slated for Tuesday night. Westmoor is now two games back of first place with three to play. El Camino has handed Westmoor two losses in league play this season. The win keeps the Colts’ postseason hopes alive, as they must finish .500 or above in league play to qualify for the CCS playoffs.
Half Moon Bay 50, Jefferson 36
The Cougars (9-1 PAL North, 13-8 overall) jumped out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead and never looked back, taking down Jefferson (5-4, 10-10) at Half Moon Bay. Alli Dioli lit up her home gym with a game-high 29 points, including a barrage of six 3-pointers. A banged up Jeff squad was led by Taulelei Matavao with 10 points.
Menlo School 47, Notre Dame-Belmont 40
Ruiqi Liu was one of three Menlo players in double figures with a team-high 18 points, and the Knights (3-4 WBAL Foothill, 10-8 overall) earned a home win over Notre Dame-Belmont 92-5, 13-6). Jordan Brooks and Hannah Satuito each scored 10 for Menlo, with Brooks going 3 for 3 from 3-point range. The win moves Menlo into a third-place tie with Priory in the WBAL Foothill Division standings.
Nueva 35, Design Tech 33
The Mavericks (6-2 PSAL North, 10-3 overall) rallied late, outscoring Design Tech (6-2, 11-6) in the fourth quarter 14-3. Senior Eliza Shields led the way for Nueva with 15 points, while senior Nixie Herlick scored 12. With the win, Nueva moves into a second-place tie with Design Tech.
M-A 51, Carlmont 46
The Bears (9-0 PAL South, 19-2 overall) won the first three quarters and held off a fourth-quarter surge by Carlmont (7-2, 14-5) in Belmont to stay unbeaten in PAL South play. Jamie Adams scored a team-high 12 points for M-A, while Avary Sheldon added 11. Carlmont junior Alessandra Nelson scored a game-high 13 points, and Willow Ishibashi-To scored 12.
Hillsdale 58, Capuchino 17
Makena Nitao hit three 3s and scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Lady Knights (8-1 PAL South, 18-3 overall) to a blowout win at Capuchino (3-6, 3-16). Kira Wilmurt added 16 points for Hillsdale. Over the second and third quarters, Hillsdale outscored Cap 29-0. The Lady Mustangs were led by Kayla Covington’s eight points.
Aragon 57, San Mateo 28
The Lady Dons (5-4 PAL South, 10-11 overall) cruised to a win at crosstown rival San Mateo (0-9, 4-17), led by 11 points by Grace Nai, who hit two of Aragon’s eight 3-pointers. Maddie McGinty added 10 for the Dons. Bearcats center Olivia Salles matched the game-high of 11 points.
Sequoia 35, Woodside 25
Aniyah Hall scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Ravens (3-6 PAL South, 9-11 overall) to a home win over rival Woodside (3-6, 10-11). Woodside was led by senior Natasha Cacace’s seven points.
Mills 56, Burlingame 38
Sophia Mezzetta scored a team-high 11 points, and Mills (6-3 PAL South, 14-7 overall) enjoyed a big first half on its home court, outscoring Burlingame 31-12. The Panthers (1-8, 4-17) were led by a game-high 12 points from Haleh Ansari.
In other action …
Crystal Springs (7-0 WBAL Foothill, 17-2 overall) rolled to a 54-38 win over Priory (3-4, 11-8) to stay in first place in the WBAL Foothill Division. The Gryphons have a chance to clinch the league title Tuesday night in traveling to second-place Pinewood.
Sacred Heart Prep (6-1 WBAL Skyline, 11-10 overall) earned a 40-29 win at Castilleja (1-6, 9-8). The Gators overcame a slow start and outscored Casti 13-4 in the second quarter.
Boys’ basketball
Priory 50, Sacred Heart Prep 43
A big second-half run fueled Priory (6-1 WBAL Foothill, 19-2 overall) and leveled the playing field atop the West Bay Athletic League standings as the Gators took their first loss in WBAL Foothill play this season. The Panthers trailed by 3 at the break, but outscored SHP 28-18 in the second half.
SHP (6-1, 15-5) outrebounded Priory 27-24, and committed only eight turnovers, but shot at just a 27% clip from the field. Sophomore guard Ryder Bush scored a game-high 14 points and was one of four Priory players to score in double digits, while junior Nes Emeneke went for 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. SHP senior Sam Norris scored a game-high 11 points and has now scored in double digits in each of his 19 games this season. Junior Drew Wagner added 10.
SHP and Priory are now tied atop the WBAL Foothill with three league games to play. The loss snapped SHP’s 10-game winning streak.
Burlingame 53, Mills 39
DJ Dowd and Kyle Haslam scored 11 points apiece for the Panthers (8-1 PAL South, 17-3 overall), who stayed within striking distance of the top spot in the PAL South. Burlingame remains tied for second place with Hillsdale, one game behind first-place Menlo-Atherton. With three games left on the South Division slate, both Burlingame and Hillsdale have head-to-head games with M-A this week. Mills (0-9, 5-16) has now dropped 13 straight and is still looking for its first league win.
Hillsdale 53, Capuchino 35
Hillsdale’s 6-5 center Zachary Clumeck scored a game-high 11 points, and the Knights (8-1 PAL South, 16-5 overall) took care of business at Cap (2-7, 3-17). The Mustangs were paced by nine points from junior Isaiah Cruz. With the win, Hillsdale remains tied for second place with Burlingame, one game behind first-place Menlo-Atherton.
South City 66, Oceana 45
Senior guard Stephen Fernando scored four 3s and a game-high 29 points, and the Warriors (5-4 PAL South, 13-8 overall) overcame a 1-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to keep hold of third place in the PAL North Division standings. Joe Capko added 11 for South City. James Buenaventura led the Sharks (0-10, 1-16) with 10 points.
El Camino 64, Westmoor 49
Antonio Arenas scored a game-high 22 points, and Marco Melendez hit three 3s to add 11 points as the Colts (4-5 PAL North, 10-11 overall) won at home over Westmoor (3-5, 12-8). The Rams were paced by 18 points from Trey Knight.
Aragon 48, San Mateo 34
The Dons 96-3 PAL South, 12-9 overall) took a 22-4 lead into halftime and never looked back at San Mateo (1-8, 8-13). Three Aragon players scored in double figures, led by Logan Wall’s team-high 17 points. Jacob Ruttenberg added 13 points, and Jasper Caffo had 11 for the Dons. Zidane Auzarang scored a game-high 20 points for the Bearcats.
Woodside 36, Sequoia 24
Senior point guard Benn Lamm scored three 3s and a game-high 17 points to lead the Wildcats (5-4 PAL South, 7-14 overall) at crosstown rival Sequoia (0-9, 0-20). The Ravens were led by 6-6 junior Adam Trinklein’s 10 points.
Crystal Springs 57, Harker 42
The Gryphons (2-5 WBAL Foothill, 9-10 overall) took control in the second quarter on 3-pointers from Marcus Kueh and Vishal Garimella to take down Harker (3-4, 15-6) in Hillsborough. Crystal was 44% from 3-point range throughout.
In other action …
Design Tech (6-4 PSAL North, 6-14 overall) earned a pivotal win 31-27 overall Nueva School (4-7, 5-14). With three games remaining on the Private School Athletic League slate, the Dragons move closer to clinching a .500 record in league play, the qualifying mark for the CCS postseason berth.
Menlo School (4-3 WBAL Foothill, 10-11 overall) battled for a 61-57 win over the King’s Academy (4-3, 17-3), moving the two teams into a third-place tie in the WBAL Foothill Division standings.
Jefferson (8-1 PAL North, 16-4 overall) staged a 55-51 comeback win over Half Moon Bay (9-1, 12-7). The two are now tied atop the PAL North standings.
M-A (9-0 PAL South, 18-3 overall) held on for a 52-46 win over Carlmont (6-3, 14-7) to maintain a stronghold on first place in the PAL South.
Boys’ soccer
Carlmont 1, Burlingame 0
The Scots (4-3-1 PAL Bay, 7-6-1 overall) earned a key win at Burlingame (3-1-4, 7-2-6) to move into a second-place tie in the PAL Bay Division standings. Davide Valadez scored the game’s only goal, converting in the second half on an assist by Hayes Gaboury. With the win, Carlmont draws even with Burlingame with 13 points in league play.
Aragon 2, Menlo-Atherton 2
The Dons (4-0-4 PAL Bay, 9-3-4 overall) maintained their first-place standing atop the PAL Bay Division with a draw at home against M-A (3-3-2, 4-5-6). Bryan Cervantes had a goal and an assist for Aragon, with Alex Lopez also scored. The Dons now have 16 points in league play, leading Burlingame and Carlmont, each with 13 points.
Menlo 5, King’s Academy 0
The Knights (8-1-1 WBAL, 9-5-2 overall) rode a goal and four assists from junior Alessandro Velazquez to a home win over the King’s Academy (5-3-1, 6-6-2). Aidan Skinner added two goals for Menlo, while Stevie Halprin and Dylan Gold also scored.
Sequoia 4, Capuchino 0
Leimana Makasini scored two goals and the Ravens (7-1 PAL Ocean, 12-3-1) rolled to a road with at Capuchino (3-4-1, 7-4-2). First-place Sequoia maintains the advantage in the PAL Ocean Division with 14 points in league play, leading Half Moon Bay and South City, each with 12 points.
Half Moon Bay 5, El Camino 0
Nathan Freitas scored a hat trick as the Cougars (6-2 PAL Ocean, 14-3-1 overall) took care of business at El Camino (0-8, 4-13) to move into a second-place tie in the PAL Ocean Division standings. HMB now has 12 points in league play, evening with South City after the Warriors drew with San Mateo.
South City 2, San Mateo 2
The Warriors (5-1-2 PAL Ocean, 10-3-2 overall) got two goals from Angel Ramirez to draw at home against San Mateo (1-6-1, 3-9-2). The Bearcats got goals from Rufat Guliev and Gomez Salazar.
In other action …
Crystal Springs (6-4-1 WBAL, 10-5-2 overall) earned a 2-1 win on the road over Harker (3-5-2, 3-7-4).
Woodside (3-4-1 PAL Bay, 5-9-2 overall) scored an equalizer in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Hillsdale (0-6-2, 4-10-3).
Westmoor (2-4 PAL Lake, 2-6 overall) got goals from Ryan Sweeney, Drake Warren and Brandon Cunningham in a 3-0 home win over Oceana (1-6, 2-4-4).
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 5, Priory 0
The Gators (5-1-1 WBAL Foothill, 8-5-2 overall) opened with two first-half goals from Molly Tinsley and rolled to a road win at Priory (0-6-1, 0-9-2). Taylro Davis, Sydney Adas and Sabine Mendoza also scored for SHP, while Anna Bassett totaled two assists.
In other action …
Notre Dame-Belmont (4-2-1 WBAL Foothill) earned a 2-0 home win over Notre Dame-San Jose (0-5-2, 2-11-3).
Sequoia (9-2-4) won on the road 3-1 in non-league action at Palo Alto (3-11-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.