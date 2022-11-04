WEDNESDAY
CCS volleyball
No. 2 Mitty 3, No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Gators put up a fight against the defending Northern California champs, but the Monarchs ultimately posted a 25-23, 28-26, 25-21 win over the Gators in the CCS Open Division semifinal match.
It is the third time this season the two teams have met. They met in a non-league contest to open the season and drew each other again in a tournament. SHP (24-5) has yet to take a set off Mitty (28-7).
The season is not over the Gators, however. By virtue of qualifying for the CCS Open Division bracket, SHP automatically qualified for the Nor Cal tournament, which begins Nov. 8.
Cross country
Serra’s Aaron Lee leads Padres at WCAL championships
The West Catholic Athletic League championships were held Wednesday at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course in Belmont, with Serra’s Aaron Lee pacing the Padres with a 17th-place finish.
The sophomore covered the 2.95-mile course in a time of 16:39.2 in a race that was won by Mitty’s Liam Saxton, who posted a time of 15:53.1. Lee’s teammates, Broghan Wilke-Hiland, a junior, and senior Teddy Kaiser both snuck into the top-30. Wilke-Hiland posted a time of 16:58.1, good for 26th, while Kaiser ran a 16:58.6 for 27th.
Bellarmine won the team title, holding off second-place St. Ignatius, 52-60. Serra finished fifth out of eight teams with 137 points.
Girls’ tennis
WBAL champs crowned
While the PAL tennis championships have been postponed twice because of rain, the WBAL managed to get its championship matches in Wednesday.
Menlo School had finalists in both the singles and doubles, with freshman Elise Chan earning her first league title with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Sacred Heart Prep’s Charlotte Weber.
In the doubles finals, Crystal Springs Upland’s Tali Gabovich and Arielle Chau-Gonzani topped Menlo’s Andra Braicu and Izzy Klugman, 6-4, 7-6 (8).
All four finalists qualified for the Central Coast Section tournament.
TUESDAY
Women’s college basketball
San Mateo 54, Monterey Peninsula 40
Tiara Novero-Paaga scored a game-high 12 points and had six rebounds as the Bulldogs ran away from visiting Monterey Peninsula College in the second half to take a 54-40 season-opening women’s basketball game Tuesday night at College Heights gymnasium. Jillian David added 10 points for CSM.
San Mateo trailed, 23-21, at halftime but David’s 3-point basket put the Lady Bulldogs ahead, 29-27, as they outscored the Lobos, 14-8, in the third period and 19-9 in the final quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs will continue non-league play on Saturday, hosting Gavilan College at 3 p.m.
Skyline 68, Marin 47
Lala Lautaimi scored 10 points to lead the Trojans to an easy 68-47 season opening win over visiting College of Marin.
No other players hit double figures as 11 Lady Trojans hit the scoring column. Angela Olive and Emma Aoki each had nine points. Mali Ennis had 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Skyline led, 24-10, after one quarter and 45-13 at halftime. Skyline next visits Monterey Peninsula on Friday at 3 p.m.
